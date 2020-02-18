Roadies Revolution to spearhead social change in its 17th season

Another year, another journey of adventure and thrill- this time, with a purpose! Gear up for yet another milestone as India’s longest running reality show is back with its 17th season. With an aim to trigger social impact, OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution co-powered by Castrol Power 1, Alo Frut Juice and Manforce is all set to hunt young and determined individuals who have it in them to be the force of change. Starting 15th February, every Saturday 7PM on MTV, Roadies Revolution will celebrate the undying zeal of a Roadie coupled with their willingness to bring about tangible progress in society.

Led by an epic panel of celebrity leaders- Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Prince Narula, along with host Rannvijay Singha, Roadies Revolution will touch upon several social causes through its journey and encourage contestants to give back to society and work towards its betterment. While Neha Dhupia will be echoing the cause of women’s safety, Raftaar will raise his voice against discrimination, based on caste, creed, religion, gender etc. Climate Change will find a much-needed advocate in Nikhil Chinapa and youth icon Prince Narula will take a stand against the alarming effect of drug abuse. Each of the leaders will champion a social cause close to their heart and create a Revolution, but in the quintessential Roadie way. With a perfect blend of adventure, thrill and a grand comeback with bikes this time, the issues highlighted this season will be reflected in the tasks and challenges performed during the journey.

The bold and the beautiful, Neha Dhupia said, “Roadies is now a benchmark in reality TV. Post 16 successful seasons, we couldn’t be more proud of bringing Roadies Revolution that aims to foster a positive spirit and bring about a change in society. With a new decade, we see the rise of Young India- one that raises a strong voice against injustice and social malice. This time, being a Roadie is not just about being competitive, adventurous and bold, but more so about making a difference through one’s motives and deeds. Roadies Revolution is going to be both special and challenging and we’re all set to kickstart this journey.”

The ultimate youth icon, Rannvijay Singha expressed his excitement for Roadies Revolution, “Bringing the 17th season of a show that has been a defining experience for me is surreal. With powerful themes and innovative concepts, Roadies has continued to stay relevant amongst the audience. This year, Roadies Revolution takes a bigger leap in directing the youngsters to commit themselves for greater good. We are glad to take this phenomenon ahead and hold the baton high to create a change, together with the youth.

Suave and stylish, Nikhil Chinapa said, “Roadies has always introduced concepts that resonate with the youth. With the 17th season, we aim to highlight issues we feel strongly about with the aim of sparking dialogue and igniting social change. Roadies Revolution will be seen in a completely new avatar and together with the contestants, we look forward to make this adventure a memorable one.”

Rap-star Raftaar said, “With every year, we take Roadies a notch higher and bring something new for the audience. Roadies Revolution will move beyond the extremes of physical and mental strength to focus on some of the societal concerns that cripple the nation. This journey will be more strenuous yet a thrilling one, and we’re all set for another exciting experience.”

The Reality King, Prince Narula said, Roadies, for me has always been an overwhelming experience. It is the positive spirit of the show that makes me want to be a part of it, every year. Into the 17th season, Roadies Revolution will redefine adventure with a new theme that will make a difference in people’s lives. I’m super excited to start this journey with my Roadies family and here’s hoping for another successful run.

The auditions for Roadies Revolution saw an overwhelming response with thousands of fans showcasing their zest to be a Roadie! In addition to Delhi, Pune and Chandigarh, Roadies made a comeback to Kolkata after 2 years to hunt youngsters in the city who have it in them to stand out. Celebrating the theme of propelling social good, MTV tied up with Chelsea India and Magic Bus Foundation for a friendly football match in Kolkata to inculcate the need of fitness and sports amongst children. Celebrity leaders Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa along with Rannvijay Singha also led a troupe of 25 bikers in Pune to echo the cause of road safety before wrapping up the auditions in style.

Every year, Roadies takes the viewers on a breathtaking journey through the scenic landscapes of India. It will be interesting to see where the troop would be headed to this year.