Ritu Shivpuri on being a part of Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Dubai Return’

Dubai Return, an unreleased film featuring late actor Irrfan Khan has finally been released on digital on July 3. The film is available to watch on Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube channel. Irrfan plays the lead role of a gangster named Aftab Angrez in this film. Actress Ritu Shivpuri essays the role of Irrfan’s girlfriend.

Ritu Shivpuri shares, “I am so happy that this film could finally have a release. Working with Irrfan Khan was a great experience. He was an actor par excellence. The film is a fun watch. It shows the rise and fall of a gangster in a comic way and I am playing his lady love. I feel fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan.”

Dubai Return had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2005. It was also screened at the International Film Festival of India. Reportedly, the movie’s theatrical release in India was cancelled due to some technical issues.