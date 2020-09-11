Rishina Kandhari of Aye Mere Humsafar believes in ‘Attitude of Gratitude’

With the world and the nation fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic, several people including public figures are extending support at their own will to the unfortunate and needy. Rishina Kandhari, currently seen as Imarti Kothari in Dangal channel’s Aye Mere Humsafar believes in Attitude of Gratitude. Rishina believes she is blessed to have the basic necessities in life which many others in this situation are struggling to find and wanted to reach out to them. She associated herself with Punyakarma, a food distribution initiative for the deprived and attempted to support them in preparing and distributing meals throughout the lockdown.

Talking about the same, she says, “I have always been inclined towards helping others. During the pandemic, I was devasted by the conditions of the daily wage workers of our area and so I decided to help them with food supplies and groceries along with my husband. People started panicking and buying things in bulk and the groceries went out of stock. That is when we decided to turn our studio into a kitchen for the underprivileged. We had a small kitchen set up where we use to cook food for almost 800 people a day. During the entire lockdown, we served almost 2 lakh people. Lockdown for me was pretty much busy, because, unlike others, I was not sitting at home and cribbing about the scenario, rather I was out there trying my best to help others. At the end of the day, when I came back home, I felt satisfied, blessed and proud.”

She believes that everyone must do their bit during this time.

Seen as Imarti Kothari in Aye Mere Humsafar, Rishina enjoys the jewellery-clad bahu look on screen.

Like this: Like Loading...