Richa Chadha uses social media for good, manages to get ration in bulk

During this pandemic, everyone is helping out to the best of their personal capacity. Many influencers and celebrities decided to make bulk donations to state and central authorities, and Richa Chadha took it upon herself to work at a more grassroots level. She found out from friends that a Gurudwara near her house was feeding hundreds of people a day but as a strict policy, they were not accepting any cash donations to ensure transparency in the system.

Richa subsequently posted on her social media handle seeking help in procuring bulk ration comprising 600 kilos of dal, rice, and atta. Despite all its flaws, in times of a pandemic and lockdown, social media has helped connect good Samaritans of the society. She was helped by a family who started an initiative called Helpkraft and arranged for 600 kilos of ration. The actress personally went and picked up more than half a tonne of ration that was then donated to the local Gurudwara. The family who helped her has been working with three different NGOs to feed those who have been rendered unemployed due to the lockdown and are forced to go hungry. Richa believes that there is a hero within each of us and was touched to see the proactive work the family has been involved in during the lockdown. Though a small act of kindness, Richa wants to set the right precedent for fans and followers, appealing them to be empathetic towards those in need and work with local bodies at a grass-root level to help the lesser privileged stay afloat in such tough times.

The actress says, “The local Gurudwara has been using ration by the bulk to feed people. They are finishing 250 kilos of atta a day. I want to donate ration once a week to the Gurudwara. So I put up this post on Instagram. Who would’ve known social media can be such a wonderful place, too, in these troubled times. Within a day someone got in touch saying that they have been dealing in wholesale supplies. This is the time to be there for one another in whatever capacity possible. The saying goes ‘naeki kar dariya mein’ daal which most people follow but in this case, the donation was in kind, I wanted to inspire people to use social media to help people. Have empathy, be kind, that’s how we will make it by these troubled times.”