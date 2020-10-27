Revamped Newington playground officially open for family fun

City of Parramatta Council has officially opened the gates to Newington’s Pierre de Coubertin playground following a $400,000 revamp.

The upgrade, completed as part of Council’s Better Neighbourhoods Program, includes new shade sails, play equipment, soft-fall surfacing, as well as a running track and podium seating.

“Newington is full of young families and the upgrades to Pierre de Coubertin playground will make a big difference to them, especially as the weather warms up,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“Providing additional sun protection with new shade sails will make playing outdoors more enjoyable during summer, while the new equipment will encourage children to stay fit and active. The brand new running track also gives a nod to the area’s ties to the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, being the site of former Athletes Village.

“I encourage everyone to check out the playground and enjoy all that it has to offer.”