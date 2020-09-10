Retirement announcement on social media- Dhoni separated his fan base

Article written by Chinmay Mehta

India’s most successful captain MS Dhoni has his fans and supporters, not just in India but all over the world. As T20 world cup was cancelled Dhoni’s retirement was not shocking to many but the timing and announcing it on the social media was surprising to the cricket fraternity.

Dhoni was very popular for his hard-hitting batting, long hair and bodybuilding in early stage of his career, then became captain cool and is very well respected for his calm demeanour. Since the departure of the senior players, his role in the team changed and one of his key roles was to support and groom the youngsters likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jadeja and others.

Dhoni –Finishes off in style – Two of the Dhoni’s finish, his fans will remember for a long time.

“Looking at Dhoni’s calm and cool personality I think the way he announced his retirement, it was kind of expected from him. Dhoni’s milestones and achievements both as a captain and as a player speak themselves. Dhoni has given his heart and soul to team India and it will be hard to say his goodbye but his true fans will respect and accept his decision.” – Varsha Nagre, BCCI Match Referee

A businessman and president of UGA – Amit Vyas says “There is no captain better than Dhoni and India are lucky to have a captain like Dhoni. He deserves a farewell match once things get back to the normal, his fans would love to see him playing his farewell match”.

Mesha Thakkar a teenager girl believes “Dhoni deserved a Tendulkar kind of farewell match. Retirement on social media has caught us all by surprise, this may be because of COVID-19 but if this was so, his retirement could have been proposed at a different time or in a different manner rather than through a social media post. We must appreciate his decision and look on to who our next Dhoni will be”

“Dhoni has nothing more to achieve, Thank you, MS Dhoni, for your contribution to the Indian team.” – Jayesh Shah- senior citizen from Sydney.

Dhoni as a captain achieved everything that a cricket captain at the highest level could dream of. India won the T20 world cup (2007), 50 over’s world cup (2011), Champions trophy (2013) and India was number 1 test team for more than a year under his captainship.

Long hair or Short hair, hard- hitting batting or responsible batting, captain cool Dhoni – You will be missed!

Chinmay Mehta is a popular cricket writer from Sydney and also a cricket umpire with NSW umpire’s and scorer’s association.

