RESILIENT AUSTRALIA AWARDS OPEN FOR ENTRY

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott is encouraging inspiring community groups and organisations who have provided invaluable support after natural disasters to apply for the Resilient Australia Awards.

The Awards celebrate people, communities, organisations and businesses who have worked to help our communities to better prepare, respond or recover from disasters and emergencies.

Mr Elliott said it had never been more important to come together and recognise the incredible efforts being made every day to better prepare local communities when disaster strikes.

“Over the last year, Australians have experienced the absolute worst that can be thrown at them with bushfires, drought, floods and a global pandemic.

“These awards are an opportunity to celebrate those incredible individuals and organisations who have risen to the challenge,” Mr Elliott said.

“We want to remind everyone who has contributed to building resilience in NSW, whether in their local community or on a broader scale, to get your submissions in by 8 June 2020,” Mr Elliott said.

Commissioner of Resilience NSW Shane Fitzsimmons said now more than ever, it was important to champion those who contribute to building preparedness to disasters.

“I look forward to hearing about the entries and would encourage people to take the time to share their stories. We learn from each other in trying times, and I am committed to ensuring all NSW communities are better prepared for future challenges,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

In 2019, the winners were wide and varied including Gateway Family Services who support vulnerable people post disasters, the NSW Rural Fire Service was recognised for ten years of safety campaigns, and Tathra Public School won for creating a book of reflections following the Tathra fires.

The NSW award categories for 2020 are: Business, Community, Government, Local Government, Schools, and Photography. The winners of the NSW Resilient Australia Award categories may also be selected as finalists in the national Resilient Australia Awards.