REID, PARRAMATTA AND BENNELONG LIGHT UP FOR DIWALI!

With the Hindu, Sikh and Jain festival season coming to an end, Member for Reid, Sally Sitou, Member for Parramatta, Dr Andrew Charlton and Member for Bennelong, Jerome Laxale have kicked off their Diwali Lights Competition.

The three Federal Members of Parliament will go head-to-head for the first time and compete for the best Diwali celebration in Sydney.

Residents in the Federal Electorates of Reid, Parramatta and Bennelong are encouraged to share photos or videos of their Diwali celebrations, including decorations, rangoli artwork, gatherings with family and friends or light displays and installations.

Quotes attributable to Sally Sitou MP:

“Diwali is a celebration of hope. Given the challenges faced by our community over the last two years, the universal message of Diwali has never been more relevant.”

“We thought this would be a fun way for the community to show how they are celebrating Diwali this year.”

Quotes attributable to Dr Andrew Charlton MP:

“My electorate is home to a vibrant South Asian community”.

“Over the coming week, families across Parramatta will decorate their homes in lights to celebrate the victory of good over evil and of light over darkness”.

“Whether you live in a house or an apartment, we want to see how you celebrate this wonderful festival!”

Quotes attributable to Jerome Laxale MP:

“Bennelong is one of the most diverse electorates in Australia. Events such as Diwali enables Hindus, Sikhs and Jains to celebrate their culture and enables the broader community to learn and understand why it’s such an important celebration both here and abroad.”