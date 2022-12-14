REGISTER YOUR AED NOW, SAVE LIVES IN THE FUTURE

The people of NSW will now be able to more readily locate and access Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs) in an emergency as part of the NSW Government’s new AED Register and interactive map.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government said the new register would ensure AEDs are more visible and easier to locate for Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest emergencies with AED owners encouraged to register their location.

“Making this information available with a few taps of a button could make a real difference in saving someone’s life with real time access to AED locations and their availability,” Mr Dominello said.

“Each year, more than 9000 people in New South Wales experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and sadly around 90 per cent are unable to be revived. According to St John Ambulance, defibrillation within the first few minutes of a sudden cardiac arrest can increase the chance of survival by up to 70 per cent. “As a modern, digitally connected and customer-centric government we are always looking at the digital solutions which can help the people of NSW.

“The NSW AED Register is an initiative which will assist first responders in providing first aid, while also allowing communities, town planners and researchers to understand the availability of AEDs across NSW and look at opportunities to install new ones.”

Mr Dominello said NSW AED Registry came about after extensive engagement with Greg Page from Heart of the Nation, the Michael Hughes Foundation, Surf Life Saving Australia, St John NSW, Clubs NSW and the Australian Red Cross.

Registrations are now open for anyone responsible for an AED.

“We really encourage customers to register the location of their AED, whether they are in shopping centres, offices or sports clubs, every AED registered could help save a life. By taking the few short minutes to register you could save a life,” Mr Dominello said.

“Customers can register AEDs through their ServiceNSW account, following the prompts to ‘Register My AED’ or by going directly to register.aed.nsw.gov.au. Those registering will need to provide contact information for a person responsible for the AED, its location, when the AED is accessible for those inside buildings and information about the known condition of the AED.

“To ensure information is up to date, customers will also be able to upload an image and a few details of an AED at any time which is not functioning or is in the wrong location without logging into their ServiceNSW account,” Mr Dominello said.