REGISTER WITH NEC, MINISTER KUMAR URGES

The Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Hon. Parveen Kumar has called on Fijians interested in the Seasonal Workers Program and Pacific Labour Scheme to register with the National Employment Centre.

Minister Kumar, who is in the Western division this week for public consultations, highlighted that there has been some misunderstanding on these two programs and Fijians need to know more about it.

He stressed that the two programs are employer-driven and that employers are the ones conducting the interviews, however, the Ministry is always there to accommodate and ensure that all Fijians are given fair opportunities.

Minister Kumar also highlighted that they would be holding consultations around the country to advocate on this issue and also to better inform Fijians of the services the Ministry provides.