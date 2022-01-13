REGISTER POSITIVE COVID TEST RESULTS WITH SERVICE NSW

Anyone who tests positive using a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will now be required to register their result with Service NSW.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the new registration process was an important part of managing the pandemic.

“NSW residents can register their result with just a few clicks on the Service NSW website or by using the Service NSW app,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Registering your RAT result enables NSW Health to provide you with advice on self-isolation and managing COVID-19 symptoms at home, to connect high risk people to clinical care services and to help inform the ongoing public health response.”

Most people do not need a PCR test to confirm they are positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the reporting of a positive RAT will be required under a public health order.

“Ensuring individuals are connected to the appropriate public health advice and keeping a watch on trends is the prime purpose,” Mr Hazzard said.

If you are under 65 years of age, have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, do not suffer from any chronic health conditions and are not pregnant, you may be able to safely manage COVID-19 at home.

Customer Service and Digital Government Minister Victor Dominello said privacy would be at the forefront of this new feature.

“This technology has been built with trust and security at its core. Service NSW will send the information directly to NSW Health, it isn’t shared with any third parties, and is then deleted from Service NSW records within days,” Mr Dominello said.

“There are more than seven million Service NSW account holders but we’re also committed to making this process inclusive for those without that access. Those who need assistance can contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.”

Most people with COVID-19 will have a mild illness and will recover in a few days or so, with some people having no symptoms at all.

Please contact your GP or call the NSW Health COVID-19 Care at Home Support Line on 1800 960 933 if you are pregnant, or if you have a chronic condition.