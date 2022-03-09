REGIONAL SUPERSTAR ANNA BARWICK NAMED NSW PREMIER’S WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Well known regional personality Anna Barwick has been named the 2022 NSW Premier’s Woman of the Year at the NSW Women of the Year Awards held in Sydney today.

Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulated Ms Barwick on the accomplishment after winning her category, NSW Minerals Council Regional Woman of the Year Award.

“Ms Barwick’s telehealth service has innovated how people access pharmacy services, ensuring vital care is at the fingertips of people right across the country, no matter where they live,” Mr Perrottet said.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said Ms Barwick’s achievements and commitment to uplifting the lives and health outcomes of regional women showed tremendous courage, perseverance and dedication.

“This prestigious award celebrates nobility of character, commitment to change and the strength to succeed, all attributes held by Anna,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Her innovation and resilience in such challenging times demonstrates her vision for change and desire to achieve something greater for regional communities. This accolade is well deserved.”

Ms Barwick, who is from Walcha, is a PhD student with a focus on rural and women’s health. She started PharmOnline to connect every household in Australia with pharmacy services.

PharmOnline provides services for new parents, patients with disabilities and/or chronic diseases and people in geographically isolated areas who require assistance to manage safe medication use.

Ms Barwick said she was committed to improving the health of rural people.

“I am so humbled to receive this award and feel so proud and grateful to be recognised in this forum among women of such high calibre and esteem,” Ms Barwick said.

“Today I celebrate all the women who helped me to achieve this, and I applaud every woman in NSW for their sacrifice, hard work and endurance to succeed and make a meaningful difference to improving the lives of their loved ones and communities.”

The NSW Women of the Year Awards are a highlight of NSW Women’s Week from 7-13 March.



2022 NSW Women of the Year Award winners are:

· Cancer Institute NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award – Yvonne Weldon

· Aware Super NSW Community Hero of the Year Award – Stacy Jane

· NSW Minerals Council Regional Woman of the Year Award – Anna Barwick

· NSW Woman of Excellence Award – Professor Julie Redfern

· NSW Young Woman of the Year Award – Angelique Wan

· NSW Premier’s Award for Woman of the Year – Anna Barwick

· The One to Watch Award supported by the Advocate for Children and Young People – Lennox Wade