Reel & Real life of a creative artist : Zoran Saher

By Indranil Halder

I meet Zoran Saher at one-of-a-kind Minister XI vs High Commissioner XI Community Cricket Match organised by Australian-Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) at Bressington Park, Homebush, Sydney on 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐲 2022.

Who is Zoran Saher?

Zoran was born in Mumbai, India, grew up in the Oman, Middle East and lived for many years in New York. He is an Actor, Presenter, Writer & a Content Creator. In 2019, finally arrived in Sydney. In 2022, he has finished his studies as an international student, walk the ramp for Fabric of Multicultural Australia (FOMA) and also engaged himself with Zoroastrian Business Committee , Sydney. In Australia, he had already been featured in an Australian commercial and in SBS channel’s famous quiz show — Mastermind.

His goal is to be known as creative artist as he started his acting journey at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2009.

New York, Mumbai & Sydney Journey:

After attending Minister XI vs High Commissioner XI Community Cricket Match, Zoran and I went to The Governor Hotel, North Ryde for a drink. Listening to Zoran, I felt, New York always reminds him about his interviewed on the red carpet with glitz & glamor. From being a volunteer and a production assistant at the film festival, to featuring in his own first ever Short Film – Strangers in 2012( screened on the closing night of the New York Indian film festival).

He is proud of the red carpet recognition for his labor of love and creativity and it was the moment, he can never forget. He said,” As an artist, I tend to realize that the appreciation for what I do, is dependent upon my ability to walk outside my comfort zone. With New York playing such a huge role in my career & life, I decided to give Bollywood a try.”

In 2013, Zoran arrived in Mumbai. He was aware of the challenges of a new comer in the mega movie industry of Bollywood( over 1000 movies made per year) . His approach was simple —- to work as hard as he possibly could and wait for the right opportunity on the silver screen. He was feature in his first ever television commercial with Amitabh Bachchan( Big B, who worked in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby (2013)). A great start to his career and never anticipated. Soon he was in a movie set with Big B. An unforgettable moment. Big B’s advise to Zohar was — “When we walk on this set, we both are just actors. No one is bigger or smaller. The superstar tag stays behind those doors, so that the actor within can shine.”

Zohar was featured in many commercials. He worked with Varun Dhawan ( Badlapur (2015)) and featured with the legendary Irrfan Khan( acted in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Life of Pi(2012), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno(2016)). Over the years, he had also worked with various Bollywood and South Asian channels as a presenter and host. His first Indian celebrity interview was with Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit ( Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2013).

As Zoran, continued to work and a Bollywood flick that made great impression on him and changed his life was Kal Ho Naa Ho. The film highlighted three important aspect of his life:

He wanted to be an actor

Shah Rukh Khan ( SRK) is his inspiration & idol

He wanted to live in New York

Today, he had accomplished all the three.

In 2017, Zoran had the privilege and a once-in-a-lifetime moment of meeting and interviewing SRK (acted in Devdas (2002), Swades (2004), Chak De! India (2007) and My Name Is Khan and co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders). What struck him, was SRK’s gentle demenour to be so unassuming, real and raw. He loves SKR’s ability to connect with people personally. A quality that he had harnessed over the years.

In 2019, he decided to make yet another shift, when he came to Sydney to pursue his masters in journalism. In the last 3 years in Australia, I’ve been closely associated with hosting multiple Bollywood shows & concerts & actively endorsing multiculturalism through his creative endeavors. It is great to see him becoming the face of FOMA (show stoppers at the fashion show curated by FOMA & the Liverpool City Council) as I holiday with my elderly father and uncle at Dhenkanal Palace, Orissa, India.

Featured on multiple online digital forums & hosted a Cricket show for the B4U network(aired in UK, USA, Canada & the Middle East), Zoran, also was a podcast host in 2021 for Bollywood Snax( viewed on Spotify, Anchor & multiple other audio channels). The idea was to engage into a conversation that entices audiences with a tinge of spice & masala, he ran stories through all the latest in the world of Indian cinema through the week.

Few months back, when I meet him at The Green Mushroom Restaurant in Newtown for my post birthday dinner , hosted by dear friend Jamie Robinson ( owner/operator of one and only Indian Taxi : Bollywood Cars in Australia), it was a great insight to know

throughout the course of his career, Zoran constantly moves between real & reel life and these two lives sometimes get blurry for him. The second, cameras flicker, the words – Role sound, camera , action take over his mind. In real life, he is constantly searching for creative projects to nurture his soul and help engage with broader Australian communities and celebrate the best of Indian diaspora in the Land DownUnder. His ever creatively hungry mind wants to thrive the most in Australia. I am confident that it won’t be too long, before we see him in the Australian silver screen.