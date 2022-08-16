REDUCING SOCIAL ISOLATION GRANTS NOW OPEN

Local councils and not-for-profit organisations can now apply for funding to facilitate programs aimed at helping reduce social isolation among seniors.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said a total of $600,000 is available through the Reducing Social Isolation for Seniors Grants Program to support initiatives, which play an important role in keeping seniors connected to their local community.

“No one likes to be alone or feel disconnected from their community, especially not our seniors,” Mr Coure said. “This funding is about helping foster environments where people can come together, meet new people and enjoy themselves in their local community. Mr Coure said this extra funding adds to the $1.2 million the NSW Government has already invested into 50 community-led initiatives to help reduce social isolation among seniors.

“Seniors are integral to our communities and we appreciate the contributions they have made and continue to make,” Mr Coure said.

“That is why we need to ensure they are empowered to continue being active participants in community life, no matter who they are or what language they speak.”

The Reducing Social Isolation for Seniors Grants Program has three categories that organisations can apply for:

· Category 1: $30,000 grants for known or existing projects.

· Category 2: $50,000 grants for projects or partnerships run by local council.

· Category 3: $20,000 grants for new or innovative projects.