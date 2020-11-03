RECORD NUMBERS AT SMALL BUSINESS MONTH

Thousands of small business owners have taken the opportunity to upskill on topics such as social media, marketing and getting their business online during NSW Small Business Month.

The month-long festival, which finished last week, included more than 740 events and activities aimed at empowering and educating small business owners – at least 320 more events than last year’s festival.

Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said many of this year’s events were online, with participants signing up and getting involved.

“I personally attended 10 events and it was evident that everyone who took part wanted to make the most of the workshops and events,” Mr Tudehope said.

“There were hundreds more events than last year and the attendances have been incredible, with business owners showing real enthusiasm for the festival.

“More than 2000 people registered for a single workshop on building your brand on social media held by Business Chicks.”

Mr Tudehope said events such as NSW Small Business Month were important as NSW focused on keeping businesses in business and people in jobs.

“There’s no denying 2020 has been a tough year for small businesses, so it’s great so many business owners took the time to reboot, upskill and connect with each other during NSW Small Business Month,” Mr Tudehope said.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the NSW economy and it’s important they have the tools and support they need for the future.”

This year there were 223 collaboration partners and common event topics included future-proofing your business and building social media reach and presence.

NSW Small Business Month also included 11 Local Business Awards held across Greater Sydney, to celebrate the achievements of local small businesses across different industries.

For ongoing support, NSW Government’s Business Connect program has more than 120 skilled advisors to help businesses find new customers, supply to Government, manage cash flow or improve their digital presence.