RECORD INVESTMENT IN SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE CONTINUED IN 2021

The most significant investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW has continued throughout 2021, with more than $770 million worth of new and upgraded school facilities delivered for students across the state.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said that despite the COVID-19 lockdowns and construction pauses, eight new and 13 upgraded schools had been delivered this year.

“This investment has delivered close to 500 new classrooms, 55 specialist learning spaces, 13 halls, 12 libraries and 9 COLAs for over 14,000 students and supported more than 3,800 jobs across NSW,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Our school building pipeline is a historic $15 billion – more than any other government has spent building and upgrading schools. In real terms this means thousands of students across the state are benefitting from hundreds of new and upgraded schools.”

The completed projects include six new schools in growing parts of Western Sydney, including Barramurra Public School in Catherine Field and Galungara Public School in Schofields and two new regional schools including Estella Public School in Wagga Wagga.

In 2021, the $121 million upgrade of Armidale Secondary College has been completed and upgrades at Braidwood Central School, Murrumbidgee Regional High School and Ashtonfield Public School. Upgrades across Metropolitan Sydney include Parramatta West Public School and Kingswood High School.

Ms Mitchell congratulated everyone involved in delivering these projects for the benefit of NSW students.

“Communities throughout NSW are growing, and these new facilities are part of the government’s commitment to supporting families throughout the state,” Ms Mitchell said.

The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.