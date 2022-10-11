Really! Durga pujo in Tasmania

By Indranil Halder

It was 4.30am in the morning. Anuron Mukerjee dropped me at Hobart airport for my flight back home in Sydney. While waiting for my Qantas flight, I followed Durga pujo celebrations Facebook updates from Shanghai( China), Jaganath Ghat in Kolkata( India), Al Habtoor Polo Club, Dubai ( UAE) and Maison de l’Inde, Cité Universitaire, Paris( France) and felt proud to have had witnessed the historic Tasmanian Durga pujo celebration.

Tasmania , Durga pujo & Bengalis:

Tasmania is know for its natural beauty and its location between Australian mainland and Antartica. This archipelago in the southernmost point of Australia is famous for unwinding with mountains hiking, shucking oysters and sipping whiskey.

And in this beautiful island state, Royal Bengal Club of Tasmania has started celebrating Durga pujo in Hobart.

Durga pujo relatively unknown in the global space unlike Brazil’s Rio Carnival or Edinburg Festival but enjoys more than 15 million visitors in the Indian city of Kolkata , is one the largest annual global Hindu celebration with world’s biggest art installation festival. Global Bengalis along with Bengalis in cities across India celebrate Durga pujo with art, culture and ritual in style. Today, the heritage festival is UNESCO approved and many Bengalis are trying their best to popularise Durga Pujo including Bengalis of Tasmania.

Durga comes to Hobart with RBCT :

On 30/09/2022, I arrived in Hobart city decorated with colourful spring blooms. I explored the city’s heritage buildings that included Town Hall, Macquarie Manor, The Merchant House , Prince of Wales Hotel, Tasmania Museum to name a few. My day came to an end with a drink and oysters at luxurious Macq01 Hotel.

Hobart is also the city of opportunities for many such Young Bengali international students(studying and working) , retired Bengali doctors from Singapore, Bengali skilled professionals and new destination for Goddess Durga. Idol of Durga had arrived just in time for the celebration from India via Port of Melbourne. Royal Bengal club of Tasmania (RBCT) formed by Bengalis started celebrating Durga Pujo. With a goal to create the first Durga temple and Bengali club house with library in Australia, RBCT has started celebrating the Durga Pujo festival with style. Liyan Bhowmik has spearheaded the Durga pujo celebration with team of outgoing Bengali youths such as Joy Paul, Bijoy Saha, Akash Saha, Sejuti Pal, Taush Dutta, Avik Deb and others.I feel honoured to have sponsored RBCT’s Durga Pujo initiatives for last two years of Covid pandemic.

Next morning with Antartica chill in the air, a warm cup of hot chocolate at The Poet’s Corner cafe, I travel through magnificent Sandy Bay in public transport to Kingston Hotel, (walking distance from spectacular Kingston beach) and then to Durga pujo venue. With a festive spirit in my heart, I enjoyed a cultural evening, witness first public display of the newly arrived Durga idol and enjoyed sumptuous dinner. The evening was attended with a crowd of 200 Nepalese, Indians and Bangladeshis who calls Tasmania home.

The second day of Durga pujo had elaborate rituals, prayers and lots of yummy food such as cauliflower curry, chutney, fried eggplant , lunchi ( bread fried in oil), khachuri and Indian sweets. They made me feel at home with ease and suffer from food coma. I was delighted to be invited for a cup of coffee by Anuron at the Robbie Brown’s cafe to reduce the effect of food coma. Enjoying my coffee, I looked out into the Kingston beach with few bathers and a sky high eucalyptus tree to admire unspoiled Tasmanian beauty. Followed by gin and tonic at The Salty Dog Hotel pub with Bijoy and Joy, as the locals enjoyed the Sunday afternoon with family, pet dogs and glasses of local crafted beers. Next day, I had hot chocolate and handmade cookies with Liyan and Rana at a Blackmans Beach cafe and joined them for a trip to spectacular Mount Wellington and New Norfolk suburb before saying goodbye.

Upon my Sydney return , I exchanged my Bijoya greets with Bengali Sydney siders Ankan and Ondirla Chowdhury, when Ankan said, “ How amazing it will be to see Durga Pujo in Hobart, Tulip garden in Devenport next to the sea in Launceston and enjoying lunch in Bruny Island.” And I couldn’t agree more. To me, Tasmania is definitely the best kept Durga pujo holiday secret destination for Bengalis in India and cross the globe and it’s time for them to visit, celebrate and enjoy life in this paradise.