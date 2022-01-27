Ready to vaccinate your 5-11 year old child against COVID-19?

Follow these do’s and don’ts:
Do’s
• Do talk to your child about what to expect
• Do tell the vaccinator about any allergies your child has
• Do talk to your doctor or healthcare professional if you have any questions
• Do remember to schedule your child’s second dose
• Do take it easy after getting vaxxed – avoid vigorous exercise for the rest of the day to reduce fatigue
Don’ts
• Don’t wait to vaccinate! Some kids can get very sick from COVID-19 and can spread the illness to others
• Don’t give your child pain relief before their vax – give it to them afterwards if they have any side effects such as a headache or sore arm
• Don’t consider your child fully vaxxed until two weeks after their second dose
• Don’t forget to encourage your kid to wear a mask indoors in public even after they’re vaccinated – this will help slow the spread of COVID-19