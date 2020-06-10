READY, SET, GO – ADULT SPORT RECOMMENCES JULY 1

Adult community sport can recommence at the same time as 18 years and under from the start of next month, as the NSW Government lifts more COVID-19 restrictions.

Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee thanked the community for their patience during the pause on local sports and welcomed its return on July 1.

“Sport is the lifeblood of our community and it gives me great pleasure to say adult sports can return to their competitions at the same time as 18 years and under,” Mr Lee said.

“We have reduced the spread of COVID-19 to the point where further restrictions can be lifted. It is only because communities have followed the strict social distancing guidelines that this announcement is possible.”

Food and drink premises in stadiums can open subject to the same requirements that apply in other food and drink premises and pubs and registered clubs.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said, on the basis of health advice, crowds could not at this point gather in the stands.

“Today’s announcement is about a staged re-opening of the sports economy in a way that minimises the risk to the public. This makes a level playing field for sports stadiums, in line with the clubs and pubs re-opening to patrons,” Mr Hazzard said.

‘‘With no vaccine and no treatment for COVID-19 there is an obligation on all of us to continue to maintain physical distancing and good hand hygiene. The virus has not gone away.”

Stadium operators will be required to:

· Develop and comply with a COVID-19 safety management plan;

· Operate with restricted numbers (One person per four square metres and up to 50 people in each of the existing seated food and drinks areas, whichever is the lesser excluding staff members, on the premises.); and

· Keep contact details of persons entering the premises.