Rasika Dugal bags multiple nominations for her stellar performances

Powerhouse actor Rasika Dugal has not only won hearts with her remarkable performances in the past year but also has swept away major award nominations this year across quarters.

Creating an impact with her power-packed performance as the dedicated IPS officer in Delhi Crime, Rasika Dugal has bagged several nominations in the Best Supporting Actor Female category.

Taking the centre stage in Out Of Love, Rasika impressed the audience with her portrayal of a woman who suspects her husband of having an affair. The transition of happily married to disturbed and devastated portrayed by Rasika Dugal earned her thumbs up from the audience and the critics alike, winning her multiple nominations in the Best Actor Female category her performance.

Known for her power-packed performances in films and shows alike, Rasika Dugal has delivered characters that stay etched in people’s minds. From Mirzapur, Manto, Hamid, Qissa, Delhi Crime to Out Of Love, Rasika Dugal never fails to impress the audience with her acting skills.

The actor will be next seen in the comedy-drama Lootcase, crime series Delhi Crime 2, crime thriller Mirzapur 2, drama series A Suitable Boy and the recently announced dark comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, offering a taste of her skills in varied genres.