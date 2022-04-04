Rashmika Mandanna joins the cast of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi & Gudi Padwa, the ‘Animal’ team is elated to announce that actress Rashmika Mandanna will join its stellar cast. The magnum opus directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with an allstar ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobbly Deol in key roles will now see the national crush Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The crime drama has already stirred much anticipation amongst the audiences even before going to the floors due to a subtle yet powerful title teaser released earlier and the names associated with it. The movie will commence its shoot this summer with an anticipated release date of 11th August, 2023.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures