Ranveer to pay tribute to Bollywood’s most iconic dancing stars at Zee Cine Awards 2020

With just one week to go for Bollywood’s biggest celebration – Zee Cine Awards 2020, temperatures have already begun to rise! Over the years, the star-studded award show has witnessed some spectacular performances and iconic moments that are engraved in the minds of every movie aficionado. This year too, the viewers are in for a treat as the biggest Bollywood stars will set the stage ablaze with their captivating acts, making it an unforgettable evening!

After creating a ‘dhamaka’ at the box office with ‘Gully Boy’, the livewire of B-town Ranveer Singh is all set to increase the taapmaan with his infectious energy and electrifying performance as he will pay tribute to the iconic dancing superstars of Bollywood like Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Mithun Da and Govinda. Time to put on your dancing shoes!

Performing for the first time on the Zee Cine Awards stage, B-town’s pataka Sara Ali Khan will celebrate the Golden era of Bollywood through a sizzling cabaret act. For this modern-day rendition of the 60’s special cabaret, the vivacious Sara will create magic on stage with a spectacular aerial act. Promising to be one of the most stunning performances, Sara Ali Khan’s act is one to watch out for!

Speaking about her first ever performance, the vibrant Sara Ali Khan says, “It is a privilege to perform to some of the best songs from the golden era of Bollywood. While I know it’s impossible to do justice to Helen ma’am and Zeenat Ji’s grace and elegance, I am just excited to be able to dance on their songs in a special act at the Zee Cine Awards this year. The props, costumes and set up will surely transport the audience back in time.”