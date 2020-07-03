Ramya Krishnan reveals the real reason behind her long absence from Bollywood

In this phase of social distancing and extended lockdown, the channel attempted to motivate its viewers by narrating a hard-hitting story based on true life events. Narrating a powerful account of an ordinary girl, Shakti Seshadri who stood up to life’s curveballs with courage and strength to emerge as the extraordinary ‘Iron lady of Indian politics, the channel introduced Queen which airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm only on Zee TV.

Essaying the powerful role of Shakti is none other than the ‘Iron lady of the film Industry,’Ramya Krishnan, who has acted in over 26o films across the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi film. She ventured into the OTT space with Queen, but her work in Bollywood has been quite extraordinary, especially with films like Khal Nayak, Bade MiyanChoteMiyan, Criminal and Shapath to her credit.

Having worked in a handful of big Bollywood films in the nineties, Ramya has stayed away from Bollywood screen and she shared the real reason about her long absence. The Queen actress mentioned, “I didn’t take a break, it was just that my films didn’t do as well as I expected them to do and so, I didn’t take any interest in the offers that were coming my way. In the meantime, I was doing very well for myself in the South Indian film industry, and hence I kept my focus there.”

She further mentioned, “If I do get a Hindi show or a film with a really strong story following the lines of Queen or Baahubali for that matter, then I won’t hesitate. I was quite inclined on working with the late Irrfan Khan, but seeing this new generation of actors and the type of strong films they are pursuing, it will indeed be a delight to work with them as well.”

Well, it would be a treat to watch Ramya Krishnan in a Bollywood movie or even a Television show.