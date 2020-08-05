Ram is everywhere, Ram Resides In Everyone, says PM Modi

Beginning his speech with the slogan of “Jai Siya Ram,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a historic occasion. “I am grateful to witness history being made. Crores of Indians cannot believe that this day has come. The entire country is in the spell of Lord Ram.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon laid a 40-kg silver brick in Ayodhya to symbolise the construction of Ram Temple. The site in Ram Janmabhoomi was disputed for decades until the Supreme Court handed over ownership to Hindus last year.

Modi was among the 175 people present at the ceremony. He shared the dais with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath. Keeping in mind the pandemic, seating arrangements were made in accordance with social distancing principles. Before this, the prime minister along with Adityanath had offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi. Modi also paid a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi.

Starting Tuesday, all local temples started a continuous Akhand Ramayan recitation with temples and homes being lit as in Diwali. The same will continue August 5 night.