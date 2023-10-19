Rajveer Deol pens a heartfelt note as he wishes dad Sunny Deol a very Happy Birthday – Deets Inside

Sunny Deol, one of the biggest action star in Bollywood, turns a year older today. After the monumental success of his recent film ‘Gadar 2,’ the actor’s relentless dedication to his craft and boundless creativity leaves us eagerly anticipating his next cinematic masterpiece.

On the special occasion of his Dad’s birthday Rajveer Deol took to his Instagram handle and posted a lovely picture with Sunny Deol where the father-son duo is seen flashing their smiles. In the picture, Sunny is seen donning a white linen shirt and beige pants while Rajveer is seen in a blue jacket paired with a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, ” Happy Birthday DAD ♥️🤗

May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you✨”

The heartfelt birthday wish emphasizing the emotional message accompanying the post, reflects the strong bond between the two, and expresses Rajveer’s admiration and love for his father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajveer recently made his acting debut with Sooraj Barjatiya’s Dono, and has been receiving all the praises and accolades not only for his acting talent but also his charismatic looks. His handsome appearance in every frame of the film has not gone unnoticed, and many female audience members have indeed crowned him as the new crush of BTown. As compliments pour in and fans eagerly anticipate his next project, Rajveer Deol’s journey in the world of Hindi cinema promises to be one filled with success and adoration.