Rajkummar and Kriti give massive “wedding goals” in Hum Do Hamare Do’s latest track

Wedding season is just around the corner, and looks like the makers of Hum Do Hamare Do are all set to rule “shaadis” all over! The family comedy’s latest track is a tailor made tune for the upcoming “sangeet” and “mehendi” mania.

Vedha Sajjeyaa is a soulful song that sees Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon bitten by the marriage bug. Exchanging rings with a sweet blush, their chemistry exudes a cute and innocent vibe that symbolises a young couple’s excitement to tie the knot.

We also catch glimpses of Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah who “play” the perfect “mummy-papa” to Rajkummar. The Dinesh Vijan production tells the story of an eligible yet lonely bachelor who is forced to “adopt” a pair of parents to charm his lady love.

Vedha Sajjeyaa is melodiously crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and Varun Jain, as well as music directors Sachin-Jigar. The beautiful lyrics are penned by Shellee. The track is sure to slowly grow on every listener with its rustic and serene appeal.

Dinesh Vijan presents, Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana, directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from the 29th of October on Disney+Hotstar.