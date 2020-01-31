Rahil Azam undergoes a transformation

One of the leading general entertainment channels – Star Plus is all set to launch their new show titled ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do’. As interesting as the title, the show is created by the veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and produced and directed by Guroudev Bhalla. The show revolves around two children whose souls have been damned by destiny and in spite of their bond being unadulterated, their love does not find salvation.

Stepping in the shoes of a pivotal role in the show ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do’, would be the talented hunk, Rahil Azam who will be seen playing the role of ‘Dev-guru’ with an affable and endearing personality. Rahil has always been a trendsetter in the Television industry, from starting a trend of having big- physique in the TV space to becoming the first actor to don the look of a woman, to portraying an underplayed character in the tv industry, he has always outnumbered the expectations of his fans.

And now, the actor is going the extra mile to ace his character’s persona and the overall look. In order to make his character relatable to a younger audience, Rahil has been investing time at the gym every day and has lost about 13kgs to get a rugged look. Sharing his experience, Rahil Azam said,“I am very fond of huge physique and rugged look since my childhood. And I had to present my character of Devguru, who is a young doctor. I had only 2 months in hand for my transformation into the character. Moreover, I had stopped weight training and was onto Yoga. One day, luckily, I encountered Mohit Arora (renowned fitness entrepreneur) and with his guidance, I achieved my target. I hope the audience enjoy watching me in this new avatar.”