Radisson Hotel Group launches its first bold and stylish Radisson RED hotel in Chandigarh Mohali

Radisson Hotel Group today announced the launch of its bold and unconventional brand, Radisson RED, in India, with the opening of Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali.

The hotel is first of 10 hotels slated to open in the market under the brand’s umbrella within the next three to five years, catering to the needs of the new age travellers in India and across the world, with its bold and stylish properties situated in dynamic, urban and scenic locations. This offers guests endless opportunities to tune in and out – switching effortlessly between business and leisure. By incorporating art, music and fashion into its services and experiences along with an added focus on communal spaces such as the bars and lobbies, digital customer service and bold colored interiors – Radisson RED is poised to set the benchmark for the future of contemporary hospitality.

The brand also prides itself on stylish public spaces with standout design, cutting-edge technology, and eclectic food experiences.

Speaking about this strategic expansion, Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group said, “We believe that the style-savvy and social Indian travelers will relate and enjoy the experiences and ambience that come with Radisson RED – a vibrant, unconventional and trendy brand. We appreciate the long-standing relationship with our strategic partner Bestech Group and the trust that they have demonstrated in the Radisson RED brand. As we launch into India with Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, we are confident of a stellar response and look to branch out even more in the near future.”

With a playful twist on the conventional, Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali gives travelers the perfect balance between striking natural landscapes and a thriving business district as well as central access to Mohali, Chandigarh, and Panchkula. Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali’s positive and upbeat service style allows its guests the freedom to own their experience with maximum flexibility. The design of the hotel is eclectic and bold portraying a new philosophy in the hospitality world. Touches of red on the walls, furniture and paraphernalia tie together the entire brand experience. Modern lighting, fun and interesting decor are identity traits at Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, intended to attract independent and savvy clientele. The common areas resemble art galleries, heavily decorated to create a chic and cool ambience.

“It gives us great pleasure to open the first Radisson RED in the country as part of our strategic alliance with Radisson Hotel Group. The hotel is perfectly positioned to provide guests with a safe and inspiring environment including unique dining options and all of it draws inspiration from the local culture and experiences. We anticipate that this bold, playful and eclectic twist on conventional hospitality will resonate with Indian travellers looking for novelty,” said Mr. Dharmendra Bhandari, Managing Director, Bestech Group.

“We have had an immensely successful partnership with Radisson Hotel Group and are proud to grow the relationship further. The Group’s operational expertise and brand reputation are key factors that win guest confidence, especially now as travellers seek assurance of health, safety and hygiene as they venture out. We are honoured to be a part of this landmark launch and cannot wait to see the response from the new-age travellers,” said Mr. Sunil Satija, Managing Director, Bestech Group.

With 154 rooms, guests can choose from four room categories including standard room, superior room, junior suite and executive suite. All rooms and suites are fitted with king-size beds, stylish furnishings, selfie spots, digital screens, and revitalizing amenities to ensure that guests have a fun experience.

At the Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, guests can choose from the expansive meeting and events spaces and outdoor lawn areas. They have the freedom and flexibility to personalize their own events with over 3,500 sqm of space. With the naturally lit venues, modern audiovisual equipment, alongside a wide selection of creative and exclusive food and beverage packages – the hotel offers great scope for MICE and social events. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s fitness center and outdoor pool, immerse themselves in the social hub and stay connected on workcations with free, high-speed Wi-Fi.

Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali’s on-site restaurants offer experimental and unique menu options with a focus on fresh and organic produce. Guests can spice up their routines and enjoy all-day dining at the buzzing and modern REDHABA; relish finest selection of wines and spirits at JIGGERA BAR; recharge at LAVŌ&GO, the hotel’s specialty coffee and tea lounge.

Recently appointed General Manager, Kshitij Jawa will introduce the unconventional Radisson RED to the country. “I truly believe that Radisson RED and the Tricity area is a perfect match. We are located in the hub of culture, art, architecture and commerce, making it easy for our guests to make the most of their trips whether they are travelling for business or leisure. The hotel will add an edge to the city’s thriving energy, and I am excited for the possibilities that come with opening the first Radisson RED here.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world’s largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,500 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! Service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website.

ABOUT RADISSON RED

Radisson RED is an upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. Radisson RED injects new life into hotels with its vibrant social scene that’s waiting to be shared and bold design that kick-starts the fun. Radisson RED hotels are in dynamic, urban locations, and offer guests endless opportunities to tune in and out – switching effortlessly between business and leisure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson RED is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website.

ABOUT RADISSON RED CHANDIGARH MOHALI

Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, situated in one of the key leisure and business centers of the country, is conveniently located within 12-minutes’ drive from Chandigarh International Airport and 20 minutes from the Chandigarh Railway Station. The 154 rooms hotel features well designed rooms across four distinct categories – Standard room, Superior room, Junior suite and Executive suite. The hotel also features one of the largest convention centres in the region with multiple indoor and outdoor banquet venues. A full-service fitness center, outdoor pool and a social hub make it the hotel of choice for travelers.

For more information: https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-red-chandigarh-mohali