Quarantine inspired Paritosh, Brijesh and Kunal to make Corona prayer single music video

Due to Coronavirus Indian Government has announced Lockdown in the entire country till 14th April. These days everyone is at home, being at home people are doing interesting things.

Actor Paritosh Tripathi is also enjoying his quarantine time. We all know Paritosh is a good actor, he has perfect comedy timing and master in writing. When everyone is home doing their own interesting thing, the actor in this time has done his debut as a lyricist. He has written a very emotional song, which is basically a corona prayer titled ‘Naiya Paar Karona’. This song is sung and composed by popular singer Brijesh Shandilya and directed by Kunal Hriday which will release digital platform. The song shows current situation of the country also it is prayer to the humble almighty to cure and save everyone from this pandemic.

On this Paritosh comments “During Quarantine I’m spending most of time in writing. Last week when I was writing, I thought that when will this corona problem will be solved and this thought inspired me to write Corona prayer. After completing this prayer, I called my brother singer Brijesh Shandilya, and over phone I narrated him whatever I had written luckily, he loved what I had written. We then decided to take this thing forward and make this Corona prayer single music video ‘Naiya Paar Karona’. The song shows current situation of the country also it is prayer to the humble almighty to cure and save everyone from this pandemic. Seeing the current situation, apart from the precautions that the government has issued, I think such kind of prayer will not only help us to come out from the bad situation, but also gives us the courage to fight with this disease. Further we called our friend Kunal Hriday who shot and directed the entire prayer album in the house only. Keeping all the precautions in mind and maintaining social distancing we have made this album. When I was writing this song, I got so emotional, that I couldn’t control my tears. We are just hoping and praying hard may all this end soon. I’m sure people will love this album. Quarantine has inspired us to make such nice prayer album.”

So, get set ready to be a part of ‘Naiya Paar Karona’ Prayer single music video. Is the first time Paritosh Tripathi, Brijesh Shandilya and Kunal Hriday working together. After this success audience will see more collaboration of them.