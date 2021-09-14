QUAD LEADERS’ MEETING

At the invitation of US President Biden, I will travel to Washington D.C. from 21-24 September.

This will be my first visit to the United States since President Biden took office. I look forward to reaffirming our 70-year alliance, and to discussing ways to further strengthen our security and economic partnership.

I will also participate in the first face-to-face meeting of Quad leaders, with President Biden, Prime Minister Modi of India and Prime Minister Suga of Japan. Reconvening this important group reinforces our commitment to the Indo-Pacific COVID-19 recovery, and our efforts towards peace, prosperity and stability in our region.

The Quad represents four great democracies working in partnership for an Indo-Pacific region that is open, inclusive, resilient and anchored by shared principles.

On my return to Australia on 26 September, I will be complying with the health advice and quarantine requirements, as will accompanying staff, officials and media.