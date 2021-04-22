QR Code Guidelines vital to keeping our communities safe – and open

Chairperson for the Victorian Multicultural Commission, Vivienne Nguyen, is encouraging all event organisers and faith leaders in the multicultural community to ensure they provide QR code check-ins at their venues, and ask their visitors to complete check-in, ahead of the amnesty deadline tomorrow, Friday 23rd April.

The Victorian government has provided updated guidelines on which venues require a QR code check-in. These include community venues and places of worship, such as cultural celebrations, faith services and ceremonial gatherings.

Information in 18 different languages has been developed to help explain the QR code requirements to Victoria’s diverse communities, including these new changes.

QR codes help contact tracers to contain COVID-19 outbreaks when they happen. The information recorded through the QR code is protected and is only used for contact tracing.

Victorians can ensure their venues and facilities are QR code compliant by using the Victorian Government QR Service, which is free and easy for members of the public to use on any smartphone device.

Commission Chair Vivienne Nguyen thanks community leaders and event organisers across Victoria that are already using a QR code check-in at their venues and events. She also asks for everyone to do their part by checking in, to protect each other’s health and keep our doors open.