PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST DURING COVID-19

Service NSW has been contacted around 1.5 million times since COVID-19 began, with people turning to the app, calling the hotline and visiting the website to remain informed and learn about the impact of the virus on their local area.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said more than 2 million people have downloaded the Service NSW app and 63,000 phone calls have been made to the hotline with the most common questions being about restrictions, traveling to visit family and providing transport.

“Families and businesses are under enormous stress right now, but we are helping make life easier for them by providing a one stop shop where they can get all the information and support they need,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Whether you’re a business owner after details on financial assistance, a couple wanting to book an appointment with a cost of living specialist, or a senior seeking the latest information on restrictions, Service NSW is here to help.”

The top five questions Service NSW has been asked are:

1. Can I travel interstate?

2. Can I travel to visit my kids/parents/brother/sister/friend/partner?

3. Can I travel to see my elderly parents on ANZAC Day?

4. Can I provide transport to family/friends to pick up food/essentials?

5. Can I travel for work purposes / medical purposes?

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said support is available at Service NSW Centres, over the phone, via the app and online.

“It’s the Service NSW way to put customers first and make access to information and programs as painless and efficient as possible,” Mr Dominello said.

“Download the free Service NSW app to receive the latest COVID-19 information. Staff are also contactable around the clock to point customers in the right direction via the 24/7 hotline on 13 77 88.”

Other examples of COVID-19 assistance available via Service NSW includes:

· $10,000 small business grants – more than 18,750 grants have been approved;

· Cost of living support – phone appointments with specialists are available to assist customers with finding savings, including newly established COVID-19 specific rebates. Households have collectively saved more than $1.6 billion since July 2018, with the average customer saving $563;

· More than 200,000 businesses to benefit from up to $70 million in tradie and liquor licence fee waivers.