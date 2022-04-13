Pune gets a unique wellness club‘24 Fitness’for a healthy lifestyle

Last two years of Covid lockdown has taken a toll on everyone’s health. Now it’s time to bounce back! Bringing a solution to lead a healthy lifestyle for Punekars, a wellness club called ‘24 Fitness’ was launched in Pune on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami (April 10). The club is located in front of Euro School near BhumkarChowk, Pune.

24 Fitness is one stop solution that provides expert guidance in Weight Loss/Weight Gain/Weight Maintaining, Digestive Health, Improved Immunity Levels and Heart, Health Performance enhancement for Sports Enthusiasts. The services offered at the club include Zumba, Yoga, Cardio, Full Body, ABS, Stretching, Aerobics, Nutrition and more.

The club offers customised packages as per the analysis, starting at Rs 2500/-. As an inaugural offer, early bird packs of 3 Days Free trail on first come first registration basis are also available which includes complimentary healthy nutritional breakfast + Body FAT Analysis as well as Diet Consultations.

The club was launched at a grand event in the presence of special guests including Mr. Sanjay Kad, Mrs. Ashwini S Kad, Mr. Suresh Shitole and Mrs. Sumitra S Shitole. All these four are senior health coaches and have trained thousands of people evolve into being fit & lead a healthy lifestyle. They have been working with health and wellness industry for more than 11 years.

Also present at the event were founders of 24 Fitness – Amol, Anushka, Rajkunvar, Deepali and Radhika. Speaking at the launch event, Amol said, “I am so happy and excited to launch my first fitness studio in Pune. Fitness has been my all-time passion and I am overwhelmed with the kind of support I have received from my family and friends, in making my dream come true.”

Amol comes from a corporate background who adopted the fitness lifestyle and lost 16.5 Kgs of bad fat as well as recovered from a knee injury. At 24 Fitness, he takes Abs, Fullbody& Cardio trainings. Anushka is a housewife who defeated Thyroid and overcome by losing 13 kgs bad fat in 3 months. She takes Zumba training now. Rajkunvar is a trainer in nutrition and loves to help people. Deepali is a Graphic Designer & Studying Law. She takes fitness lectures and helps people maintain their healthy lifestyle. She has herself lost more than 12 Kgs of BAD Fat. Lastly, Radhika is a teacher by background and has inspired her entire family to stay fit by losing more than 13 kgs of fat.

For more details, visit 24 Fitness or email on 24fitnessss@gmail.com