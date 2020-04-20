Pulkit Samrat urges fans to make their own masks at home and leave the surgical and N95 masks for the doctors and volunteers

Pulkit Samrat has been an extremely active force during the Covid-19 crisis which has taken over the world. The actor is doing everything he can to help with the crisis. Due to the widespread nature of this pandemic, supplies keep running low including essential medical supplies like N95 masks, which are necessary for the people dealing with the virus at the forefront.

Pulkit Samrat decided to to help with the issue of the shortage of N95 and surgical masks. The actor came up with an initiative urging people to make their own DIY masks at home, leaving the N95 masks for the professionals who need them. He shared a video on his social media teaching fans to make their own masks at home, so the N95 masks could be provided to frontline warriors.

Pulkit wrote in his caption, ‘Please leave surgical or N95 masks for doctors and volunteers, our frontline warriors! It’s very easy to make. Washable and reusable.’

The N95 masks are designed for a close fit and help block 95% of test particles. Therefore they are essential to the people who are treating the virus, people at home do not need the mask.

Pulkit has been very vocal during crisis. He’s participated in the Janta Curfew, shared tips on dealing with the lockdown and urged people to think of those on the frontline first. He has also been constantly updating his fans on how he has spent his time during this lockdown, teaching them ways to be productive during this tough time. This video is just another initiative by the star, and we can see that he is doing all he can to help during these trying times.