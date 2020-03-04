Puja Banerjee to enter as the elder Vaishno Devi in the show!

Star Bharat’s mythological show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki has mesmerized audiences with its amazing story and star cast. Recently, the show has completed 100 episodes. But a big twist is coming in the story of this show. Maisha Dixit, who played the younger Vaishno Devi in the show, left no stone unturned to win the audience with her spectacular performance. The show is set to take a leap and it is going to excite the audience with it more twist and turns. Puja Banerjee will enter the show after the leap where she will be playing the role of elder Vaishno Devi in the show. We will get to see elder Vaishno Devi who will be more powerful and beautiful.

Let me tell you that many popular actresses were being considered for the role of elder Vaishno Devi, for which talented and famous actresses like Diana Khan, Niyati Fatani, Samiksha Jaiswal and Anushka Sen were approached. Finally, actress Puja Banerjee was finalized for the role. Its shooting will also start from next week. The leap will be aired on the Star Bharat channel from the first week of March.

When spoken to the talented actress Puja Banerjee said that, “It is a great pleasure for me to be selected for this role. Along with this, many of my old memories have also been refreshed as I had done a Mytho show with this channel earlier. The previous role in mytho got me a lot of appreciation from the audience. I wish that history would be repeated again through this show. I hope the audience shower the same love.”