Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma donate their wedding funds

The high voltage wedding scene of Puja Banerjee has now taken a happy turn. Puja officially announced her wedding via a post on Instagram. She said that with the blessing and good wishes of their parents and grand parents they are starting a new life together. Not only is the couple on cloud nine, but their families are also very happy with it.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma dated for almost 10 years and were to get married on 15th April. Considering the distressful situations, they cancelled all their wedding ceremonies.

Puja who is currently essaying a pivotal role on ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ had done her registration to get married a month ago.

In a good initiative, the couple has decided to donate the money that they were going to spend on their marriage ceremonies to those who are in need. She mentioned that this is not the right time to celebration, but they will have a get together with their loved ones once the lockdown is over and the world becomes a happy place again.

Ever since the announcement, Puja and Kunal have been receiving congratulatory messages from all over. TV actors Adaa Khan, Monalisa, Gaurav Khanna, and others showered their blessings on the newly married couple.

Here’s sending good wishes for their ‘Happy married life.’