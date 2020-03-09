PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS IS VITAL TO PROTECT ENVIRONMENT: DR. REDDY

Protecting and leaving a safer Environment for a future generation will be attained through a collaboration with Public-Private Partnership involvement to deliver the common environmental vision.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development, Waterways and Environment Hon. Dr. Mahendra Reddy while officiating at the National Environment Council Meeting at Holiday Inn in Suva today.

Minister Reddy Reiterated to the members of the National Environment Council to ensure environment and natural resources management policies are effective, sustainable and are in the best interest of all Fijians and for future generations.

“Collaboration extends beyond the government itself which include the roles played by the communities and the private sector in managing and planning for Fiji’s future environmental outcomes”

“A collaborative partnerships will allow synergies, reduce timeframes and resources directly proportional to the level of collaboration as it removes duplication and brings targets closer to achieve it successfully, efficiently and much faster,” he said

Dr. Reddy further reiterated that growth and development are significant to any country, enduring environmental legislation are in place to protect Natural Environment.

“We are in challenging times as we try to balance the need for economic development and the need for saving our environment; thus the need to achieve sustainable development in every aspect of the work we carry out in our respective fields,”

The National Environment Council is a legislated body established under the Environment Management Act 2005 (administered by the Department of Environment). The National Environment Council is chaired by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Waterways and Environment Mr. Joshua Wycliffe.

The Council is represented by the Permanent Secretaries from line Ministries, Chief Executive Officer from the iTLTB, representatives from the business communities, academic institutions and the Non-Government Organizations (NGO’s).