PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – VENUE OF CONCERN IN SYDNEY

NSW Health has been notified of a new venue of concern in Sydney associated with at least 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It is likely some of these cases have the Omicron variant of concern.

Anyone who attended the “On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party” at Metro Theatre (624 George Street, Sydney) from 9pm onwards on Friday 10 December is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days.

NSW Health is asking all household contacts of close contacts to get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in the household.

NSW Health is urgently contacting 600 people who attended Metro Theatre at this time and checked in via the QR code and is directing them and members of their households to immediately get tested and follow public health advice.

NSW Health is appealing for anyone who attended but did not check in using the QR code to urgently get tested and isolate, and for the community to ensure other potential attendees are aware of this advice.

NSW Health is reminding everyone of the importance of maintaining COVID-safe practices as transmission is occurring at social events during the festive period.

Everyone should remain vigilant when celebrating with family, friends and colleagues and should not attend any social functions if they have any symptoms.

There are more than 450 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Penalties for non-compliance with the isolation, testing and quarantine requirements have increased to $5,000 for individuals (from $1,000), and $10,000 for corporations (from $5,000).

