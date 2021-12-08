PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT: SYDNEY HARBOUR PARTY CRUISE

NSW Health can confirm five people who attended a party boat cruise on Sydney Harbour on the evening of Friday 3 December have tested positive to COVID-19.

The cruise departed from King Street Wharf 9 at 7.30pm, returning around 11pm.

Operated by Cadman Cruises, it was jointly marketed as ‘Flow Fridays – 90s Themed Boat Party’ and ‘Freaky Sunday Afrovibe: The Last Dance’.

Genome sequencing to confirm if any of the five confirmed cases have the Omicron variant is underway – preliminary results indicate two are likely to have it.

All cases are isolating at home.

NSW Health is urgently contacting around 140 people who signed in with a QR code before boarding the boat and directing them and members of their households to immediately get tested, isolate and await further public advice.

Everyone throughout NSW is urged to continue to come forward for testing at the first sign of even mild symptoms.

To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

High vaccination rates are also essential to reduce the risk of transmission and protect the health and safety of the community.