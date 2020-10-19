PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – SOUTH EAST SYDNEY

NSW Health is calling on people in south east Sydney with any symptoms that could signal COVID-19 to get tested as soon as possible.

NSW Health alerted the public to a positive case of COVID in the area on 15 October, and can advise today that, while investigations into the source of this infection are ongoing, no specific venues of concern have been identified.

It is believed this case visited the Kingsford and Ramsgate areas while potentially infectious in the first two weeks of October, including several cafes for short periods of time while ordering take away.

Anyone who has visited these suburbs, especially cafés, should monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested should even the mildest of symptoms appear. After testing, you must remain in isolation until a negative result is received.

NSW Health is also appealing to the community to come forward for testing right away if they have even the mildest of symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19.

NSW is at a critical point, and the only way to find new cases and prevent further transmission is to increase testing. This is particularly important in south eastern, south western, and western Sydney as well as in south western Sydney and western Sydney where there have been recent locally transmitted cases.

There are more than 300 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW. To find your nearest clinic visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics or contact your GP.

NSW Health strongly recommends mask wearing when using public transport, rideshares and taxis, and in shops, places of worship and other places where you can’t physically distance.

It is also important to always practice good hygiene and always practice physical distancing.