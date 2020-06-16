PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATORS ENCOURGAED TO ENSURE IRDF IS ACTIVELY PURSUED

Provincial Administrators, District Officers and Assistant District Officers have been encouraged to ensure the Integrated Rural Development Framework (IRDF) is actively pursued and functional.

While addressing PA’s, DO’s and ADO’s from the Northern Division during a meeting on Thursday last week, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Hon. Inia Seruiratu said for the IRDF to function, he would ensure a top-down approach.

“I want to stress that we need to drive and take ownership of the Integrated Rural Development Framework. We need to work together with all the Government agencies and rural development stakeholders. That is our sole responsibility to make sure that all the stakeholders are engaged and committed in the implementation of Government programmes,” Hon.Seruiratu said.

He said there was also a need for these Government officials to start developing databases. Minister Seruiratu said the IRDF required planning at all levels.

“There must be plans at the village level, there must be plans at the Tikina levels, at Provincial level, at the Division levels and of course at the Sectoral levels as well.

“Ensure that there is a compilation of all the issues so that it can be translated into plans, when we have plans then we can start requesting for funding.”

Hon. Seruiratu also urged the PA’s, DO’s and ADO’s to look at every Fijian equally and ensure developments in rural communities were carried out fairly.

“You can be easily attached to some communities for being in a certain area for quite a long while, you need to look at every Fijian equally and fairly and of course all their needs and expectations must be addressed,” Hon. Seruiratu added.