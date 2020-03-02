PROTECT THE VULNERABLE: PM BAINIMARAMA

“Teachers alone cannot stop abuse. This is breakdown in social values and we need to fight it at every level from Government, school and at home.”

This was message from Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama while opening the teachers’ quarters at Navuakece Primary School in Naitasiri today.

PM Bainimarama told the community that Fiji should have zero tolerance for this merciless behaviour.

“Students, don’t view the vulnerable as an easy target for picking on or beating. That doesn’t make you tough-it makes a coward.”

“Truth strength comes from speaking outstanding up and protecting those who need it most.”

The cost of the two bedroom staff quarters cost $169,961.971.