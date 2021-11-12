PROMOTING PERMANENCY FOR CHILDREN IN CARE

People are being encouraged to open their hearts and homes to vulnerable children this National Adoption and Permanency Awareness Month, with the NSW Government renewing calls for people to consider becoming adoptive parents.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said NSW is leading the nation in providing permanency for children in out-of-home care.

“A permanent, safe and loving home is the foundation for a happy and healthy life,” Mr Henskens said.

“Hundreds of young lives have been changed forever thanks to selfless adoptive parents who have given them a home when they needed it most.”

“We need more people to open their hearts and homes. The Government is making it easier for people to change a life by cutting red tape to encourage more people to become adoptive parents, guardians and foster carers.”

Support for prospective adoptive parents, guardians, foster and kinship carers is available through the My Forever Family NSW program, delivered by Adopt Change.

Adopt Change CEO Renée Carter said it is important that children grow up in families where they can be supported live happy and healthy lives.

“All children and young people need to grow up in a safe, nurturing and stable environment where they can be supported to thrive,” Ms Carter said.

“For kids who can’t stay safely at home, return within a reasonable timeframe, or live with family members, other permanent options including guardianship and open adoption can provide this.”

“This is often with a family they have already been living with for a number of years through foster care.”