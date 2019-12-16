Pritam Chakraborty’s Studio Jam8 composes the title track of ‘Shubhaarambh’

COLORS’ latest offering Shubhaarambh is a beautiful love story of two individuals who come from different walks of life and start a journey that makes them stronger together. Recently, Bollywood singer, Tushar Joshi who has given multiple hits in movies and background singer Antara Mitra, has lent their voice for the title track of the show. The soundtrack has been composed by Anish John of Studio Jam8, the brainchild of ace composer, Pritam Chakraborty.

Tushar Joshi excitedly states, “Music has the power to give an illustrious story extra emotions. Singing the title track of Shubhaarambh has been a great experience. Anish from Jam8 composed it really well. The show has been very authentically conceptualized, and I am really glad to have associated with COLORS for the same.”

Antara Mitra says, “”Singing the soundtrack for Shubhaarambh was great excitement. Tushar and I have enjoyed performing on Anish’s composition from Jam8. The lyrics are extremely catchy and it’s a romantic song that is sure to be on everyone’s playlist. Also, I am extremely happy to have associated with Colors, here’s wishing the show all the best.”