PRIME VIDEO TO PREMIERE AMAZON ORIGINAL SERIES MODERN LOVE MUMBAI ON 13thMAY FEATURING STORIES FROM 6 PHENOMENAL INDIAN CREATORS

Prime Video today announced that Modern Love Mumbai, the first of the three localized Indian versions of the widely acclaimed international serieswill globally premiere on May 13, 2022 in over 240 countries and territories.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the new Amazon Original series willfeature 6 heart-warming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions.The Mumbai chapter of the international franchise, inspired by the famous New York Times column, will bring home love this season with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai. The anthology includes –

RAAT RANI – directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and DilipPrabhavalkar

BAAI – directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar

MUMBAI DRAGON – directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah

MY BEAUTIFUL WRINKLES– directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starringSarika, DaneshRazvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi

I LOVE THANE– directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starringMasaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, PrateikBabbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh

CUTTING CHAI– directed by Nupur Asthana, starringChitrangda Singh andArshad Warsi

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, “We are excited to bring forth Modern Love Mumbai, the first of our three localversions of Modern Love, our well acclaimed international franchise. Modern Love Mumbai features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai.

We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into your lives. We are happy that Modern Love Mumbaifurther solidifies our long-standing relationship with our producers, Pritish Nandy Communications.”

“We are delightedto partner with Amazon Prime Video once again for a prestigious franchise like Modern Love which already has a massive fan base across the globe.

We believe that just like New York, the city of Mumbaialso has a mesmerizing charm, which we have explored and captured.” said Pritish Nandy, Producer, Pritish Nandy Communications.He further added, “With the mostwonderfulcast of masters and contemporary, Indian and international actorsand some of the finest directors, writers and music creators that we have today, Modern Love Mumbaibeautifullynegotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai,the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates.

I am confident that everystory in this anthology series will tug at and win the audiences’ hearts. Like they say, love makes the world go round and it’s been our absolute pleasure to partner with Amazon, John Carney and the New York Times in bringing to India these stories of every day love with every day people in a whole new normal kind of celebration.”