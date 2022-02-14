Prime Minister Lauds The Youth Team Of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is one of its kind, a prestigious annual award ceremony conducted in India. Going greater and bigger every year, the team is giving their every bit to make the function reach newer heights. Sanctioned and acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, the team has been applauded this year as well for their hardwork.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11th Feb 2022, presented the accolade and bestowed his blessings upon the youth team of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

Addressing the youth, he praised the initiative of DPIFF for carrying forward the legacy of the Father Indian Cinema. He stated, ” It is heartening to learn about Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. This gesture by Dadasaheb Phalke International

Film Festival, in affiliation with Incredible India, is admirable. As a vehicle of creative expression and means of entertainment, cinema has been immensely popular among people. Its powerful influence and emotional appeal transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries. Technology has today ushered in far-reaching changes in the entertainment industry. Digital platforms have added new dimensions to the way entertainment is produced and appreciated.”

He further added, “The presentation of Awards 2022 acknowledges and recognizes the

outstanding efforts by international, as well as national personalities from

the world of cinema. Such cross-cultural linkages will not only lead to a better understanding of each other’s nations and societies, but also strengthen the bonds between individuals and countries.

The awards ceremony during the Amrit Mahotsav of India’s independence adds to the occasion. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the award winners. I am sure that the awards will inspire the film fraternity to strive for greater excellence. May Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 be a singular success.”

The next edition of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards is nearing and like every year, this year too the grand event is expected to be full of elite, big wins and memorable moments. The grandest celebration of Indian Cinema will be witness on 20th February, 2022 and streamed live on ZEE5 from 7PM onwards. The occasion will also commemorate 75 years of Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav).

The youth team of DPIFF comprises Abhishek Mishra – CEO of DPIFF, Anil Mishra – Founder & MD of DPIFF, Yash Jain – Director Creative & PR, Vatsal Joshi – VP Marketing, Neha Singh – Director Marketing, Shweta Mishra – Legal Advisor & Marketing Head and Vinay Punamiya – Director MarCom.