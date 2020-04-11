PRIME MINISTER HON. VOREQE BAINIMARAMA’S EASTER MESSAGE

Easter honours the life, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus Christ –– whose love for us was so great, he gave his own life to reconcile for our sins, gifting eternal hope to humankind.

His life is a story of love, of sacrifice, and of hope. I cannot recall a time when all Fijians, no matter their faith, have needed the guiding comfort of that message more than today.

This Easter, while most are at home with their loved ones, hundreds of Fijians are forgoing that luxury to both help us heal from the destruction of severe cyclone Harold and combat coronavirus, sacrificing time with their families so we have more time with our own. We cannot let the sacrifices of our healthcare heroes, utility workers, and disciplined forces go to waste.

Today, our love for one another has never mattered more profoundly. Love grants us the strength to honour service with sacrifice. Love is the road that leads to hope.

So, I ask all Fijians to stay home, keep your children and the elderly home at all times, and respect our nationwide curfew. Because by loving one another and sacrificing for each other today, we all will share in the hope of a brighter tomorrow.

Happy Easter, and may God bless Fiji.