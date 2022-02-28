PREMIER’S READING CHALLENGE NOW OPEN

The Premier’s Reading Challenge marks its 21st anniversary starting today, with children encouraged to join the party – by reading lots of books!

The Challenge aims to encourage a love of reading for leisure and pleasure in students, and to enable them to experience quality literature.

First started in 2002, the Challenge has grown in both student participation and completion numbers every year since its inception.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said despite disruptions from COVID-19 in 2021, participation in the Challenge was up almost 3 per cent (440,000 students) with individual books read reaching almost 9 million.

“It’s wonderful to see that the Challenge continues to grow, encouraging generations to enjoy reading,” Mr Perrottet said.

“The challenge encourages students to extend reading beyond the classroom where they can read for pleasure and knowledge.”

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said this year’s motto “stories that stay with you” was very suitable following the years we have had.

“Reading is so beneficial for students’ lives, it sharpens their knowledge and strengthens writing and vocabulary – but just as importantly it makes for happier, more creative kids who take that with them into adulthood,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Reading is a gift that unlocks future success for students. I’m excited for this year’s challenge to start.”

The Premier’s Reading Challenge begins on Monday, 28 February and is open for student entries until Friday, 19 August. Students from government, independent, Catholic and home schools in Kindergarten to Year 10 can participate.

See www.premiersreadingchallenge.nsw.edu.au for the rules of the competition.