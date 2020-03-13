Premier’s Gala Dinner and Multicultural Festival postponed

The Victorian Multicultural Commission will postpone its Cultural Diversity Week events due to expert advice recommending against gatherings of more than 500 people in response to COVID-19.

The Premier’s Gala Dinner scheduled for 21 March 2020 and Victoria’s Multicultural Festival scheduled for 29 March 2020 will be postponed to later in the year.

Commission Chairperson, Vivienne Nguyen, said that the decision to postpone the events was made in consultation with the expert advice of the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services and the Victorian Chief Medical Officer.

“With current concerns around COVID-19, our priority is the health of all guests, staff and the community.”

“Given the popularity and significance of the annual Gala Dinner and our Multicultural Festival, we understand that some community members may be disappointed, however, we are committed to holding the events later in the year when it is safe to do so,” said Ms Nguyen.

Guests who have purchased tickets to the Gala Dinner will have the choice to either keep their tickets for the postponed event or receive a refund. Guests will receive a direct communication from the Commission with further information and details for seeking a refund.

The Commission’s Multicultural Festival scheduled for 29 March was set to be held at Queen Victoria Market alongside Melbourne Food and Wine Festival.

The Commission would like to thank its sponsors, suppliers and communities for their continued support and look forward to celebrating Victoria’s diversity at these very special events later in the year.

Held annually in March as part of Cultural Diversity Week, the events bring Victorians together to recognise and celebrate the many cultures that make our state such a wonderful place to live.

The Commission will still acknowledge the United Nations Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on 21 March and Cultural Diversity Week from 21 – 29 March 2020, as it’s still important to address racism and discrimination as well as recognise Victoria’s strength as a multicultural community.

The Commission is considering future dates to hold both the dinner and the festival and will share this information in due course.