PREMIER MUST LOCK DOWN NSW; LABOR GIVES FULL SUPPORT TO SAVE LIVES

The NSW Labor Opposition has called for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to press for a full lockdown at today’s National Cabinet crisis meeting.

If the National Cabinet fails to act, NSW Labor Leader Jodi McKay said Premier Berejiklian should go it alone and announce a full lockdown of NSW with 48 hours’ notice – and she would have Labor’s complete support to do so.

Ms McKay said: “Premier; you must announce a full lockdown. I will back you. You have my full support. Everyone must go home and stay home.”

There are 1,405 known COVID-19 infections in NSW, with an alarming 145 not knowing how the virus was transmitted to them. 6,500 doctors and medical experts have publicly called for NSW to be locked down.

“I’ve been calling on the Premier to close our schools in NSW since the start of the week,” Ms McKay said.

“170 countries around the world have closed their schools yet we still have all our 2,200 schools open. Why are teachers, parents and students still congregating in a school environment when we know that this virus is out there in the community?

“We also must close our borders. Right now, no one from NSW can go into South Australia and Queensland but people from South Australia and Queensland can come into NSW.

“There is inconsistency on NSW’s borders. This is ludicrous.”